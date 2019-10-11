TULELAKE – The Honkers downed another Evergreen League opponent in a Thursday sweep of Dunsmuir 25-14, 25-10, 25-21 at home for a 9-0 league record.
Senior striker Briseyda Chavolla led Tulelake with five kills, six assists and three aces. Senior Leea Brown followed with four kills and five aces, while junior Maia Frenz had three kills and two blocks in Tulelake’s 3-0 victory.
The Honkers will travel to Hayfork for a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday match before returning home for their pink-out match next Thursday against Big Valley.
Hosanna Christian 3, Paisley 2
PAISLEY – Hosanna Christian routed the Paisley Broncos in a marathon five-set match 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 15-11.
For the Lions, senior Lauren Cooper had 16 digs, and senior Emily Peterson had 36 assists. Junior Jade Jackson had 22 kills, while senior Makayla Johnston had nine.
“The girls, as a whole, played together more than I’ve seen them play,” said coach Holley Rice, who co-coaches Hosanna Christian with Cara Crosby. “It was pretty evenly matched; it was a good match for us.”
She said the Lions took the match one point at a time, which proved to be effective in the 3-2 victory.
Hosanna Christian returns home Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. match against Central Christian.
BONANZA 4, LOST RIVER 1
MERRILL – The Antlers ousted the Raiders for the second time this season in sets of 25-18, 22-25, 25-12, 25-16.
In their earlier meeting, the Raiders fell in three straight sets, but this time Lost River secured a second-set win to force a fourth set.
For Bonanza, senior Nevaeh Nelson had 22 assists, six kills and four aces. Sophomore libero Madalyn Cory had a team-high 17 digs; senior Kaylee Connor had six digs with four aces and senior Grace Lee had 14 kills. Sophomore Paislee Miranda had a team-high six blocks.
For Lost River, senior Madison Hartman had 28 digs, 12 kills, one block and one ace. Fellow senior Daniela Duran had four digs, three kills, two aces and one block. Sophomore Michelle Ruedas led the Raiders in assists with 23 along with four digs and one kill.
“Lost River played an outstanding defensive match making our offense work for every point,” Bonanza head coach Donna Romtvedt said. “[Bonanza] scored a season high 36 kills for the match, paying before a large and boisterous crowd. The team kept their undefeated league season intact. It was an exciting and well played match by both teams.”
On Thursday, Lost River hosts Lakeview, while Bonanza hosts Glide. Both matches start at 5:15 p.m.
North Valley 3, Klamath Union 2
Klamath Union started out strong, but after dropping the next two sets, the Pelicans desperately needed a win. Even after forcing a fifth set, though, they fell to North Valley in five sets 25-18, 19-25, 18-25, 27-25, 10-15.
Junior Grace Girdner led the Pelicans with 15 kills, 12 digs and three blocks. Sophomore Avery Joyner followed with 13 kills and four digs.
Seniors Ashlee Nielsen had 18 digs and two aces and Shielteal Watah had a team-high six blocks with four kills. Junior McKenzie Probst had 32 assists and 12 digs.
Hidden Valley 3, Henley 0
GRANTS PASS – The Henley Hornets fell in straight sets to the Hidden Valley Mustangs on the road.
Senior Ashlynn Sherrill led in kills with nine followed by junior Ellie Niehus who had eight. Freshman Lily Cline had a team-high 15 assists, while senior Paige Barnett had nine.
Boys Soccer
Hidden Valley 3, Henley 0
The Mustangs proved too much for the Hornets as Henley lost in a 3-0 defeat.
Hidden Valley outshot Henley 18-7 and wasted no time in finding the back of the net.
In the first minute, senior Daniel Beachy scored the Mustangs’ first goal. Senior Noah Sullivan followed in the 30th. Sophomore Ronan Hodge rounded out Hidden Valley’s 3-0 win with a goal in the 68th minute.
“Overall, Hidden Valley is a really strong team,” Henley head coach Lupe Gonzales said. “We gave it all we could, but in the end, they were just faster and stronger than we were.”
The Hornets host Mazama on Monday for a cross-town 6:30 rivalry.