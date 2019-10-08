DORRIS – Behind a whopping 31-29 second set, Tulelake volleyball swept the Butte Valley Bulldogs on the road. With the 25-10, 31-29, 25-15 victory, the Honkers remain undefeated in the Evergreen League with an 8-0 record.
Tulelake senior captain Allison Kandra had seven kills, three aces and two blocks for the Honkers, while fellow senior Leea Brown added four kills and eight aces.
Senior captain Amy Gonzales had 13 assists.
On Thursday, the Honkers host the Dunsmuir Tigers for a 5:30 p.m. match.
Henley 3, Phoenix 1
The Hornets rallied from a dropped second set to take the Phoenix Pirates in four sets, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16.
Senior Ashlynn Sherrill had a team-high 23 kills, followed by 19 apiece from senior Gracie Parker and junior Ellie Niehus, who added 16 digs for Henley.
Sophomore Emily Grever also had 16 digs, while senior Paige Barnett led the Hornets in digs with 20 and assists with 30.
The Hornets will travel to Hidden Valley Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
Lost River 3, Rogue River 2
ROGUE RIVER – Lost River battled to victory through five sets against the Rogue River Chieftains 25-22, 23-25, 14-25, 25-11, 15-8.
Senior Madison Hartman led the Raiders with 15 kills, ten digs and five aces. Fellow senior Yulisa Alonza had 18 digs, three aces and one kill, while sophomore Michelle Ruedas had 18 assists, six digs and two aces.
Lost River will play Bonanza, undefeated in the Southern Cascade League, 5:15 p.m. at home, a rematch of an earlier 3-0 Antlers sweep.
Other Tuesday volleyball scores
North Valley 3, Mazama 1
Hidden Valley 3, Klamath Union 0
Lost River 3, Rogue River 2
Butte Falls 3, Lakeview 0
Hosanna Christian 3, North Lake 1
Triad 3, Chiloquin 0
Gilchrist 3, Trinity Lutheran 2
Henley 3, Phoenix 1
LATE MONDAY REPORTS
BOYS SOCCER
North Valley 3, Mazama 1
MERLIN — North Valley scored twice in the second half Monday to pull away from Mazama and post a 3-1 Skyline Conference boys soccer victory.
Dillon Aguiar had scored in the first half for Mazama, which was tied at the intermission. The Vikings, who host Phoenix Thursday, held a 15-10 edge in shots on goal in Monday’s match, but was unable to score more than their one goal.