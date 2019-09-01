TULELAKE — Gonzalo Chavez scored with less than two minutes to play in the first half and the unassisted goal held up as Tulelake clipped Klamath Union, 1-0, in a nonleague boys soccer match Thursday.
The match was balanced throughout the day, with the visiting Pelicans putting eight shots on goal and the host Honkers seven.
With its four wins in its own tournament earlier in the season, the Honkers upped their record to 5-0. Butte Valley, Fall River and Weed also played in the tournament, with Weed taking second play.
Tulelake returns to action at 5 p.m.Tuesday with a nonleague home match against Modoc.
Volleyball
Triad 3, Butte Valley 0
DORRIS — Triad opened its volleyball season with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-15 win at Butte Valley Thursday as Katie Eskildson finishing with 24 digs, nine kills and a pair of service aces. Brynn Duffy had 10 assists, and Baylee Rogers nine, for the Timberwolves.
Duffy also had six digs and five kills, and Rogers seven digs and two kills. Paige Orlando had 10 digs, four aces and three kills, while Kailee Brimmer finished with six digs and five kills.
Butte Valley also dropped to 0-2.