TULELAKE — Volleyball Evergreen League championship banners line the back wall of the Tulelake gym, spanning from 1993 to 2016, with the Honkers most recent banner, earned last Thursday night, not yet hung.
The Honkers garnered an impressive undefeated league season on their way to Tulelake’s 16th all-time league title.
They entered the first round of playoffs Tuesday night on a 10-game win streak.
In those 10 matches, Tulelake gave up just one set, in a 3-1 win at Hayfork. In their 22-game season the Honkers had surrendered just two matches, both at the Burney Tournament in late September.
As a No. 5-seed, the Honkers looked to easily advance past the No. 13-seed Mercy Warriors at home in the Northern Section Division 6 volleyball playoffs.
But with three starters, including captain Amy Gonzalez, away at the National FFA Convention, the Honkers couldn’t hold off the Warriors, bringing an end to the conference-title-clinching season in a 3-2 loss at home, 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 16-14.
The Honkers, though disappointed in the loss — especially since it’s due in large part to the absence of several key, consistent leaders — remain proud of what they accomplished this season.
“The way we’ve come together as a family, we work together really well,” senior captain Allison Kandra said. “I think that’s the most important thing about a team.”
She led the Honkers Tuesday with 16 digs, seven kills, two blocks and two aces. Senior Adi Gonzalez followed with 17 digs, 10 assists and nine kills.
Senior Jaci Watson and juniors Kim Perez and Maia Frenz each had three aces. Frenz also had a team-high four blocks. Junior Annette Chavez led in assists with 13.
Without their typical starters, the Honkers were not as strong hitting, opting to tip more than they normally would, head coach Toni Herman said.
“We would have hit a lot more, ran a few more plays that they normally run when they’re here,” she said. “What do you do? FFA’s going to get them farther than volleyball in life, so that’s what you have to do.”
After the Honkers dropped the first set 25-23, they rallied to win the next two, taking a 2-1 lead into the fourth set. The Warriors responded in the fourth, leading the entire set to force a fifth and final set, 25-19.
“In the first game, we gave them four points on missed serves, which would’ve won the game,” Herman said. “The fourth game, we just kind of fell apart here and there. It was a battle back and forth, and we knew it was going to be a battle coming into this.”
With set and match point at 14-12, it looked as though Tulelake would pull out the win to advance, but with three straight points Mercy managed the upset to advance.
It isn’t how they wanted the season to end, but Tulelake accomplished what it set out to achieve this year — an undefeated Evergreen League championship.
Herman especially credited her seniors with leading the Honkers, and with seven members of this year’s squad graduating, Tulelake will have plenty of rebuilding to do next year.
