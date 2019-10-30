TULELAKE — Scoring four goals is nothing new to Jaime Loza.
The rare term to name four goals, a haul, occurred for Loza in his team’s first round CIF Northern Section championship game to help beat Trinity Tuesday, 6-2.
“It honestly feels like they give you the ball but you still have to work for it either way,” Loza said. “Probably four is the most I have ever had.”
It was the team’s leading scorer, Gonzalo Chavez, who started the Honkers with two goals in the first 12 minutes of the contest.
Loza then scored in the 33rd minute, before he left the Wolves speechless by scoring three goals in the second half.
The victory will match the Honkers against an all too familiar opponent in the playoffs in Quincy. Tulelake and Quincy will face off in the semifinals for the second year in a row at a site to be determined.
If Tulelake makes it to the section championship this year, it will be for the fifth time in a row.
The only championship they won in that span was in 2016 when Tulelake beat Quincy, which took payback in the final in 2017.
Tulelake head coach Chewie Perez had smoke coming out of his ears after the victory against Trinity.
The Honkers did win decisively, but, at times, were hesitant to run toward the soccer ball and get back defensively.
Tulelake beat Trinity, 8-2, in an earlier matchup this season. The Wolves two goals came in garbage time.
Perez, normally a coach who stands up the entirety of the game, was so distressed with his team he decided to sit on a Gatorade bucket instead.
“My kids will not play aggressive … all season long. Yeah, we won, but I have to work on the negatives to get us ready for the next step. That is all I have, right there,” Perez said.
“We win all the time, but the point I am trying to get to them, we have to get to the point where we win a championship.”
Perez and his team had a reality check when they lost 5-1 to top ranked Mt. Shasta, the Honkers only loss this year.
Seeing the height and size of the team, six of Perez’s starters asked to not start against Mt. Shasta.
“It is all mental. I was so frustrated, I sat down. Some of the kids are scared that the referee will give them a yellow card but they have to attack strong,” Perez said.
Perez, by rule, has to play two of his female players in the Shasta Cascade League.
Against Quincy, he will not have to.
Bianca Perez and Yesenia Tinoco are his normal defensive starters.
The only change Perez said he might make is starting Gio Loza and Orlando Zuniga.
“I think I am going to have some words with these guys because there is a lot of people that did well. I am not going to lie, this is probably the worst game we have performed in but I feel like individuals that have not played that well this season, really have stepped it up now,” Tulelake goalie Gus Loza said.
“So far, we have only lost once, and that was to Mt. Shasta, and that is who we are expecting to see in the final. I definitely think we can take it to them. We had a horrible game that day and I think we can take North Section.”