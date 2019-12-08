DORRIS — Tulelake girls basketball swiftly went to work on Surprise Valley Friday night at the 39th annual Roberta Criss Bulldog Classic.
They started on a 10-3 run to take the lead and held it for the entire 32 minutes of game time for a 56-44 victory against a team that beat them badly last season.
The Hornets managed to get within a basket or two a couple times, but could never overtake or even tie the Honkers.
Still, Tulelake head coach Jose Perez was frustrated with his team’s performance.
“We worked all week trying to get our stuff down and we come and we’re just not into the game,” he said.
The bad passing, turnovers and missed layups were among the things Perez said he was disappointed in, adding that he wanted better communication and teamwork from his players.
Honker senior Allison Kandra said she was proud of the way the team came together and pulled each other up while they were struggling.
“I know it wasn’t the best we’ve played, but it is also the third game we’ve had this season,” she said. “I’m really happy that we won because they’re in our league and they beat us really bad last year.
“When we started really getting downhill, we helped each other,” she continued. “We really picked each other up and that’s what’s important.”
Kandra had 24 points for the Honkers, including two three-pointers. Junior Annette Chavez added 11 to the Honkers 12-point victory.
For Surprise Valley, Hallie Seely led with 14 points, followed by Maribel Juarez who added 11.
Surprise Valley head coach Audra Evans said the Hornets couldn’t shake their pre-game nerves and settle in to play their game. That, and bad luck around the rim, handed the Hornets the loss.
“We need to work on our passing. We had a lot of forced turnovers,” Evans said. “We were forcing a lot of shots, too.”
However, she liked the way her team fought the entire time, despite never garnering the lead.
“They got a lot of heart and they stuck with it and they kept trying,” she said.
The Honkers established their dominance on a 7-0 run late in the third period to give them an 11-point lead headed into the fourth quarter. Sitting on that lead, the Honkers started pressing.
The Hornets responded with a press of their own that transformed the game into a frantic, desperate scramble in the fourth quarter.
Still, Tulelake managed the win against a league opponent.
“I’m hoping we can take that win into the league season and take league hopefully,” Kandra said. “We’re very competitive. We really want it really bad. We’re really happy to be on the court.”
