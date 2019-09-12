NEW YORK(AP) — The New York Times says Justify won the 2018 Triple Crown after a failed postrace drug test at a California track that could have kept the horse out of the Kentucky Derby.
The newspaper reported Wednesday the Bob Baffert-trained Justify tested positive for the drug scopolamine after winning the Santa Anita Derby, one of the final prep races for the Kentucky Derby. Justify went on to win the Derby and took the Preakness and Belmont stakes to complete the Triple Crown.
The Times said instead of a speedy disqualification, the California Horse Racing Board took more than a month to confirm the results.
The newspaper also reported that instead of filing a public complaint, the board made decisions behind closed doors as it moved to drop the case and lighten the penalty for horses found to have scopolamine in their systems.
The newspaper said test results, emails and internal memorandums show how California regulators waited nearly three weeks, until the Kentucky Derby was only nine days away, to notify Baffert of the positive test.
Then, two months after the Belmont victory, the board disposed of the inquiry altogether during a closed-door executive session.
“We take seriously the integrity of horse racing in California and are committed to implementing the highest standards of safety and accountability for all horses, jockeys and participants,” the California Horse Racing Board said in a statement.
A CHRB spokesman said the organization would have a further statement Thursday.
The Times said Baffert didn’t respond to multiple attempts seeking comment.
American Pharoah big winner
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A filly, sired by 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, has sold for a record $8.2 million in the final Book 1 session of Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale.
The price Wednesday was a September sale record for a filly and the auction’s fourth highest for a yearling.
The filly is a half-sister to four-time Eclipse Award winner Beholder and Grade 1 stakes winners Mendelssohn and Into Mischief. Whisper Hill Farm bought the Clarkland-bred filly out of dam Leslie’s Lady, who was sired by stakes winner Tricky Creek, with plans to train her in Florida.
Buyer Mandy Pope called the filly “perfectly balanced” in a release and added, “She’s gorgeous, not too big or small.”
Eight yearlings brought seven-figure prices on the third and final day of the premier session. Gross sales surpassed $65 million for 124 horses with an average price of more than $524,855.