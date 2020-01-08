Triad head coach Jason Young has quite a difficult job this season.
He has a number of players on his roster who, on any given night, can lead the team in scoring if they want to.
Young’s No. 6 Timberwolves proved why they are the top team in the Mountain Valley League this season (6-0) and handed the Hosanna Christian Lions a decisive loss Tuesday, 53-28.
One of Young’s most versatile players on his offense this season is senior Zane Napoli-Sorg.
Napoli-Sorg could have been in red, white and black this season, playing at Pel Court, but decided to end his high school career with the Timberwolves.
Napoli-Sorg was dominant against the Lions and scored 15 points, all of which came in the first half.
It was an emotional night for his teammate, Michael Irvine, who joined him with 15 points as well.
The game meant something extra for Irvine as he was in a Hosanna Christian uniform just a year ago.
The Timberwolves were not sympathetic in the first half and earned a 21-point lead with three minutes left until halftime.
“I have been playing with these guys for a long time and played on a travel team together. I wanted something new, and knowing these guys was one of the biggest reasons I decided I wanted to come here,” Napoli-Sorg said.
“We practice how we play. I would use a shooting machine at Triad and went in and shot an hour a day.”
Triad made it difficult for the Lions to get into the paint. Young’s zone defense allowed no Lion to score in double figures.
Along with hours spent at Triad shooting practice shots, Napoli-Sorg did extra work in tournaments during the summer, which had him facing adults.
“All of these guys are great friends of mine. I do not feel like anyone dislikes me. We gel well,” Napoli-Sorg said. “For me, it has been 15 years of basketball. I was 3. My parents bought a little mini hoop, and I would just shoot.
“I shoot a lot of shots but my coach just keeps encouraging me and encouraging me to keep shooting.”