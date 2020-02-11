Triad rolled to a 22-4 first-period lead and went on to a 76-35 victory over Rogue Valley Adventist Tuesday to allow the Timberwolves to complete the Mountain Valley League boys basketball regular season unbeaten.
The win makes Triad 18-0.
Michael Irvine scored 10 of his 15 points in the first quarter in a game in which the Timberwolves were able to up their advantage of 60-21 going into the fourth period.
Zane Napoli-Sorg had a game-high 21 points for Triad, while Ethan Roe and Micah Young each were a point shy of double figures in a game in which nine different Timberwolves scored points.
Hidden Valley 91, Mazama 78
MURPHY — Hidden Valley took a 26-9 first-period lead and then needed a strong fourth quarter to seal its 91-78 Skyline Conference boys basketball victory over Mazama Tuesday.
Matthew Iwamizu scored 22 points, Gabe Burchfield 21, Jeremiah Noga 20 and Jacob Tanner 11 for the Mustangs.
For Mazama, Cole Brosterhous nailed 7-of-9 three-point attempts, and was 8-for-12 at the free-throw line, to score 37 points. Steven Luna added 11 points, and Tristen Lee and Wes Gibson each were a point shy of double figures.
Lost River 60, Bonanza 23
MERRILL — A 23-6 effort in the third period all but sealed Lost River’s 60-23 Southern Cascade League boys basketball victory over Bonanza, and in the process the Raiders clinched the regular season league title.
Lost River is 12-0 in the league with two games to play, and a three-game lead in the standings.
Junior Pena led the offense Tuesday with 20 points,while Zaidyn Nicolet added 15 and Aiden McAuliffe 12.
W.D. Kness scored 10 points for Bonanza.
Hosanna Christian 70, Gilchrist 28
Hosanna Christian dominated the first half, took a 44-13 lead at the intermission and went on to a 70-28 Mountain Valley League boys basketball victory over Gilchrist Tuesday.
The Lions had a balanced scoring attack as Will Maupin picked up 14 points, Spencer Crawford 12, Christian Coleman 11 and Mickey Sanchas 10. Ethan Milligan was a basket shy of double figures.
For Gilchrist, Michael Clapp scored 15 points.
Prospect 59, Chiloquin 58
PROSPECT — Prospect made 6-of-12 fourth-period free throws and slipped past Chiloquin, 59-58, in Mountain Valley League boys basketball play. The Cougars were 13-of-29 at the line for the game, while Chiloquin was 8-for-14.
Scotty Gilcrist scored 18 points, had five steals and a blocked shot for the Panthers, while Ayden Miller added 15 points and six rebounds, and Amilio Myers 12 points and two assists.