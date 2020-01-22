MEDFORD — Triad jumped out to a 21-7 first-period lead and rolled past Rogue Valley Adventist Tuesday with a 55-27 victory which left the Timberwolves unbeaten in Mountain Valley League play at 9-0.
Ethan Moritz had a brilliant night, and made every shot he took. He was 8-for-8 from the floor, including a three-point shot, and 1-of-1 at the free-throw line to finish the game for the 13-2 Timberwolves with 18 points.
Micah Young added 11 points for Triad, while Ethan Roe and Michael Irvine each was a basket shy of double figures.
Isaiah Christensen scored 12 points to lead the Red Tail Hawks, who fell to 3-5 in MVL play, and 7-6 on the season.
Lost River 63, Canyonville Christian 25
MERRILL — Lost River rolled past Canyonville Christian Academy in all four quarters Tuesday as the Raiders remained unbeaten in Southern Cascade League boys basketball play with a 65-25 victory on their home court.
The Raiders took a 16-9 first-period lead and added to their advantage throughout the game to push their SCL record to 3-0, and overall mark to 9-4.
Aiden McAuliffe picked up 16 points for Lost River, while Jimmy Lyman added 12. Zaiden Nicolet was a field-goal shy of double figures.
John Chen took game-scoring honors with his 17 points for CCA, which fell to 0-3 in the league. The Pilots are 1-8 overall.
Girls Basketball
Rogue Valley Adventist 32, Triad 27
MEDFORD — Rogue Valley Adventist limited Triad to a 1-for-6 shooting effort in the third period Tuesday, and that helped the Red Tail Hawks claim a 32-27 girls basketball victory in the Mountain Valley League.
RVA held a 14-13 lead at halftime.
Katie Eskildson had the lone Triad basket of the third quarter and finished the game with 16 points, while Baylee Rogers scored 11. The loss dropped the Timberwolves to 1-9 in MVL play, and 2-14 on the season.
For the Red Tail Hawks, both Paris Quave and Emma Bishoff scored 12 points. RVA is 8-1 in the league, and 11-3 overall.
Bonanza 41, Glide 36
GLIDE — Bonanza took the lead early and then held off Glide for a 41-36 Southern Cascade League girls basketball victory Tuesday.
The Antlers, who are 1-2 in the league and 6-8 on the season, took an 18-11 lead at halftime and added to it in the third period before the host Wildcats mounted a small rally in the fourth quarter.
Nevaeh Nelson scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and had five assists for Bonanza, while Jada Gallagher added 11 points and five rebounds. Jaycie Schooler was a basket shy of scoring in double digits, but had five assists and three steals.
No one reached double figures for Glide, which fell to 0-3 in SCL play, and 2-12 on the season.