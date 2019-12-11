MERRILL — Triad jumped out to a 13-3 first-period lead, and then added to its advantage in the third quarter to take a 48-38 nonleague boys basketball victory away from host Lost River Tuesday.
Michael Irvine scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the third period when the Timberwolves, now 1-2 on the season, upped their advantage to 36-26 going into the final period. Zane Sorg added 10 points for Triad.
Junior Pena scored a team-high 11 points for Lost River, which fell to 1-1 on the season. Zaidyn Nicolet added nine points for the Raiders.
Girls Basketball
Lost River 51, Triad 14
MERRILL — Lost River pulled away from Triad in the third period Tuesday, outscored the Timberwolves, 19-0, and went on to a 51-14 nonleague girls basketball victory.
The Raiders, now 2-0 on the season, had held a 20-14 halftime lead.
Valeria Aguirre scored 12 points, and Angela Taylor 11, to pace Lost River, which had scoring from all nine players it used in the game. Aguirre scored eight of her points in the third quarter, and added two more in the last period when the Raiders outscored Triad, 8-0.
Aguirre also led the Raiders with nine rebounds and a blocked shot, while Nellie Camacho had seven steals, and Angela Taylor five.
For Triad, which fell to 1-2, Baylee Rogers scored eight points and had six rebounds, while Katie Eskildson scored six points, had seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Henley 51, St. Mary’s 41
MEDFORD — Henley outscored St. Mary’s, 19-6, in the second period to take control of its nonleague girls basketball game, and the Hornets went on to a 51-41 victory to raise their season record to 3-1.
Raigan Loney scored seven of her game-high 18 points in the second period, while Kinzie Nelson had six of her 10 points in the quarter to help the Hornets turn a 12-6 first-period lead into a 31-12 halftime advantage.
Nelson added eight steals for Henley in the win, while Loney had five. Beth Hamilton had a team-high four rebounds.
All eight Hornets in the game scored.
Paige Rajagopol and Ryker Rothfus both scored 13 points for St. Mary’s, which fell to 1-3.