GILCHRIST — Triad boys basketball secured its ninth-straight win Saturday in a decisive 63-17 rout at Gilchrist.
The Timberwolves held the Grizzlies to five points or less in every quarter as they surged to 22- and 25-point quarters.
Michael Irvine led all scorers with 18 points off 82% shooting from the field. Zane Sorg added 13 off 63% shooting.
For the Grizzlies, Jaekob Spurlock had a team-high nine points, followed by Ronny Ronning and Michael Clapp who had 3 apiece.
Girls Saturday Basketball
Myrtle Point 22, Bonanza 27
BONANZA — Despite making just one free throw in the final quarter, Bonanza girls basketball held off the Myrtle Point Bobcats for the Antlers second straight win.
Bonanza took an early 10-6 lead in the first quarter before slipping into a lull in the second. The halftime break proved beneficial for the Antlers as they came out to surge to a 26-14 lead.
Even behind a 1-8 final eight minutes, the Antlers held on for a five-point win.
Nevaeh Nelson led all scorers with 14 points and added three rebounds and one steal. Jaycie Schooler added 11 points to the Antlers’ efforts and had two rebounds and two steals.
Off the glass, Schooler, Maddison Lindsey and Kylie Basso had five rebounds apiece.
Triad 26, Gilchrist 34
GILCHRIST — Triad girls basketball struggled to contain Gilchrist’s Rayenee Hoover Saturday, as the Timberwolves dropped their fifth-straight loss.
The Grizzlies surged ahead to lead the first three quarters and although Triad rallied for an 8-5 final period, the Grizzlies took the eight-point win to snap a three-game losing streak.
Hoover scored all but five of Gilchrist’s 34 points. Kylee McClelland added the other five.
For Triad, Katie Eskildson scored a team-high 15 points. Bailey Orlando followed with seven more. Both had 4-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line.
Sisters 51, Klamath Union 66
Klamath Union girls basketball took control against Sisters early to hand the Outlaws their fifth-straight loss.
Even with a 24-14 final quarter, the Outlaws couldn’t overcome the Pelicans 32-16 first half.
Shielteal Watah earned another double-double, this time with 24 points to lead all scorers, and a team-high 12 rebounds. Katherine Bustamante added 16 points off 7-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds and six steals, while Cassidy Mahan had six points and ten rebounds.
North Lake 46, Prospect 36
PROSPECT — Behind a ten-point rout of the Prospect Cougars, North Lake girls basketball secured its fifth-straight win.
The Cowgirls made quick work of the Cougars, outscoring them in every quarter except the last to finish with the 46-36 victory.
Briana Church had a team-high 12 points off perfect free-throw shooting, followed by Andrea Roth who had 11.