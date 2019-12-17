Ethan Moritz scored nine of his 15 points in the first period to help Triad take a 25-10 lead against Butte Valley Monday, and the host Timberwolves went on to post a 68-29 nonleague boys basketball victory.
Michael Irvine scored eight of his 18 points in the second period to help Triad open up a 44-17 halftime lead in the inter-state battle one night before both schools begin their league seasons. Wyatt Sparks also scored in double figures for the Timberwolves, who now are 2-2 on the season.
Eight different players scored for the home team, which begins Mountain Valley League play tonight when it hosts North Lake.
For Butte Valley, which played its fourth game in five days, Carlos Amparo scored a team-high eight points. The Bulldogs open Evergreen League play tonight when they travel to Big Valley.
Triad netted 29-of-67 field-goal tries in the game, while Butte Valley finished 9-for-37 from the floor.
Monday Girls Basketball
Butte Valley 41, Triad 18
Butte Valley outscored Triad in all four quarters Monday, held a 23-14 halftime lead and claimed a 41-18 nonleague girls basketball victory over the Timberwolves.
McKenzie Anderson claimed game-scoring honors with 13 points, and was the lone Butte Valley player to reach double figures in a game in which neither team managed to make a three-point basket.
For Triad, Katie Eskildson finished with 11 points, six steals and five rebounds.
Both teams return to action today. Triad hosts North Lake to begin Mountain Valley League play, while Butte Valley travels to Big Valley to begin Evergreen League action.
Saturday Boys Basketball
Reno 56, Klamath Union 37
MT. SHASTA — Reno dominated the second period Saturday and the Huskies went on to a 56-37 victory over Klamath Union to win the Mt. Shasta boys basketball tournament.
Reno took a 9-7 lead into the second period. By halftime, the Huskies had opened up a 35-16 edge.
The two teams were even in the second half.
Trey Wilmot led Reno with 13 points, while Ryan Bernard and Skylar Hales both scored 11.
For Klamath Union, which plays at Eagle Point at 7 p.m. today, Krishon Taylor finished with 13 points, Garrett Short 11 and Jacob Cook 10. Short and Cook both were named to the all-tournament for their efforts in their three games at Mt. Shasta.