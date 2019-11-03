Triad blitzed Butte Falls in the second period Friday to power the Timberwolves to a 44-20 victory over Butte Falls in a Class 1A crossover game, a victory which allowed the host team to secure a berth in the state playoffs.
In the first half, Triad senior Ethan Moritz scored two touchdowns in the first period to help his team overcome an early 6-0 deficit. Both touchdowns, of 79 and 27 yards, came on passes from Micah Young.
Fellow senior Ethan Roe capped a 20-0 effort in the second period by the Timberwolves, that after Young had scored on a pair of short runs which help Triad take a 34-6 halftime lead.
In the second half, Triad lost steam after its quarterback left the game with an injury, and Butte Falls scored twice in the last quarter, once after recovering a fumble and returning it 75 yards for a score, to cut its deficit to 34-20.
A safety and late score sealed the win for Triad, now 6-2 on the season. Butte Falls finished 5-3.
Triad head coach Mike Homfeldt said: “Butte Falls is a good team. They were playing hard and they didn’t give up. We had a couple injuries, and that makes a difference with such a small roster.
“Both our seniors (Roe and Moritz) really stepped up for their last home game. Both had outstanding game both on offense and defense,” the coach said.
“(We need to) make things a little more smooth on offense, and get guys in different positions,” Roe said, with Moritz adding: “A few more subs, backups and just more experience for everyone.”
Triad will travel for its state playoff game, and the Timberwolves will play at Crane.