Douglas Fur

The Portland Trail Blazers unveiled a new mascot — a Bigfoot named Douglas Fur — Tuesday night at the Moda Center. 

 Photo courtesy of Portland Trail Blazers

One of life’s most mysterious and widely debated creatures has been unearthed in the trails of Forest Park, lurking in the shade of Oregon’s largest tree, sporting a plaid shirt and beanie, sipping cold brew.

Bigfoot.


