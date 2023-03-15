Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, second from left, and guard Damian Lillard watch from the bench during an NBA game against the New York Knicks at Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

The Portland Trail Blazers are far from throwing in the towel on their postseason hopes, even after Tuesday’s second-half meltdown during a 123-107 home loss to the New York Knicks.

But at the very least, a towel should remain within reach.


