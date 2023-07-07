Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle, right, blocks a shot by New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum during the first half of an NBA game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle plays during the second half of an NBA game, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Detroit.
The Portland Trail Blazers will match the offer sheet restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle received from the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA source has told The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Shams Charnia of The Athletic first reported the news.
