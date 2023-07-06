Blazers Thybulle

Trail Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle watches his 3-point shot attempt against the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA game Feb. 13, 2023, at Moda Center in Portland.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

The Dallas Mavericks have made an undisclosed offer to Portland Trail Blazers restricted free agent guard Matisse Thybulle, an NBA source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report first reported the news. Shams Charnia of The Athletic reported that the deal is worth $33 million over three years.


