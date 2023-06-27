Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard stands near midcourt during an NBA game against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 8, 2023, at Moda Center.
Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard and his agent met Monday with general manager Joe Cronin to discuss the franchise’s plans moving forward.
Following the meeting, Cronin issued the following statement: “I met with Dame and (agent) Aaron Goodwin this afternoon. We had a great dialogue. We remain committed to building a winner around Dame.”
