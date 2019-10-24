PORTLAND, Ore. — Nikola Jokic had 20 points and 13 rebounds despite sitting much of the first half because of foul trouble, and the Denver Nuggets spoiled the opening game of Portland’s 50th season with a 108-100 victory over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
Will Barton added 19 points for the Nuggets, who also snapped Portland’s 18-game winning streak in home openers, the longest streak in league history.
Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 32 points and eight assists, and Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 19 rebounds in his Portland debut.
Whiteside, acquired in an offseason trade with Miami, tipped in a Lillard 3-point attempt to help the Blazers to an 88-87 lead with just under five minutes left. But the Nuggets answered with consecutive baskets from Jokic and Gary Harris.
Jokic hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Denver’s lead to 97-90. Lillard landed a 3-pointer with 1:58 left to narrow the gap but the Blazers couldn’t catch up.
It was the first meeting between the teams since the Western Conference semifinals, won by the Blazers in seven games.
The Nuggets didn’t make a lot of changes over the summer, returning the nucleus of the team that won 54 games last season and earned the West’s second seed, ending a six-year postseason drought. The team’s biggest move was acquiring Jerami Grant from Oklahoma City.
Portland, meanwhile, has six new faces on the roster, including Whiteside, who started at center. The Blazers also picked up veteran big man Pau Gasol as they await Jusuf Nurkic’s return from a broken leg.
The Blazers finished 53-29 last season and clinched the West’s third seed, playing through to the conference finals for the first time in 19 years.
Jokic collected three early fouls and went to the bench with 8:15 left in the first quarter.
Rodney Hood hit a 3-pointer and made a free throw to give Portland a 19-7 lead. Lillard’s first points of the game came on a dunk that made it 21-16.
The Blazers closed to 70-69 on Lillard’s 3-pointer late in the third quarter and then tied it on Anfernee Simons’ free throw. But they didn’t regain the lead until Simons’ driving layup made it 74-73 and capped a 16-6 run going in to the final period.
CJ McCollum’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 79-73 and Portland held on until Jamal Murray’s 3 made it 83-all. Jokic’s jumper gave Denver back the lead before Whiteside’s tip.
Michael Porter Jr., the No. 14 draft pick in 2018 who sat out last season as he recovered from back surgery, did not play for the Nuggets.
TIP INS
Nuggets: Former Oregon center Bol Bol, the son of Manute Bol, warmed up with the Nuggets. A second-round pick, he signed to a two-way contract with the team.
Trail Blazers: Gasol, who is still rehabbing from foot surgery, did not play. ... Lillard addressed the crowd before the game: “Rip City! Rip City! We would like to welcome you to our 50th season, and hopefully our best.” ... The previous record for longest winning streak in home openers was 14, held by Boston from 1979-92.
CONGRESSIONAL SUPPORT
Oregon congressmen Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer marked the start of the Trail Blazers’ 50th season with a Congressional resolution celebrating the team’s history and fan loyalty.
“Hearts were racing all over Oregon when Damian Lillard sank his buzzer-beating three-pointer during last year’s playoffs—an incredible reminder of the joy the Trail Blazers have brought to our state for generations,” Merkley said in a statement released by the U.S. Congress. “As we look back on 50 years of play and kick off this year’s milestone season, I’m excited for all of the remarkable moments and celebrations to come.”
UP NEXT
Nuggets: Host the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
Trail Blazers: Kick off a four-game road trip against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.
Box score
Denver 24 30 19 35—108
Portland 27 23 24 26—100
DENVER (108)
Barton 3-8 11-12 19, Millsap 3-8 2-2 11, Jokic 8-14 1-2 20, Murray 4-14 3-4 14, Harris 3-11 1-1 8, Craig 4-6 0-0 10, Grant 3-4 1-2 9, Plumlee 2-4 1-2 5, Morris 2-6 2-2 6, Beasley 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 34-81 22-27 108.
PORTLAND (100)
Hood 5-10 1-1 13, Collins 4-9 0-0 8, Whiteside 6-7 4-4 16, Lillard 10-21 9-10 32, McCollum 5-18 0-0 12, Hezonja 0-3 2-2 2, Labissiere 3-4 2-2 8, Tolliver 0-1 0-0 0, Bazemore 1-7 2-2 4, Simons 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 36-87 21-23 100.
3-Point Goals_Denver 18-32 (Millsap 3-4, Jokic 3-5, Murray 3-6, Grant 2-2, Barton 2-3, Craig 2-3, Beasley 2-4, Harris 1-5), Portland 7-28 (Lillard 3-10, McCollum 2-4, Hood 2-5, Hezonja 0-1, Tolliver 0-1, Collins 0-2, Simons 0-2, Bazemore 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 45 (Jokic 13), Portland 48 (Whiteside 19). Assists_Denver 24 (Murray 6), Portland 13 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls_Denver 23, Portland 25. A_19,991 (19,393).