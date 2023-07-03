Cleveland Cavaliers’ Edy Tavares, left, drives past Toronto Raptors’ Lucas Nogueira in the second half of an NBA game, April 12, 2017, in Cleveland.
The Portland Trail Blazers have made an offer to a free agent.
According to a report from Donatas Urbonas of Basketnews.com, the Blazers have extended an offer to 7-foot-3 center Edy Tavares of Real Madrid.
