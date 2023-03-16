Trail Blazers Warriors Basketball

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

 Associated Press

Damian Lillard isn’t a fan of the current trends in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers star guard, now in his 11th season, said there’s too much emphasis on “ring culture,” judging a player by the number of championship rings he possesses.


