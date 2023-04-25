What happens when Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard attends an NBA playoff game?
Trade speculation and propositions litter social media, creating a debris field of nonsense, while also leading to semi-productive discussion about what it could actually take to finalize such a deal, should that day come.
The Blazers All-Star sat courtside at Barclays Center last Thursday to watch the Brooklyn Nets lose 102-97 to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.
Lillard’s presence set off a flurry of trade speculation. Was Lillard in attendance because he wants to be traded to the Nets or the 76ers? Or, was he on a recruiting mission? Maybe he was there to whisper at Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges, a good friend, or maybe Philadelphia center Joel Embiid?
As it turned out, Lillard was in New York on business, some of which involves his music career, he told The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, who has covered Lillard since his early days with the Blazers, stated the following on his podcast: “People want to connect the dots, but there are no dots here. Dame is working on a new album and that’s why he was in New York. He also wanted to go to the Knicks-Cavs game, but couldn’t get ... tickets.”
But hey, in a league that thrives on the drama and intrigue of player movement, facts only get in the way of the shenanigans.
Lillard recently said that if the Blazers can’t pull off a major move this offseason to improve the roster, a conversation about his future with the franchise would need to take place.
Because Lillard said that publicly, it seems that every little move he makes will be dissected like frogs in a sixth-grade science class.
It also didn’t help that HoopsHype posted a short article in which NBA executives said the Nets could throw their hat into the ring to acquire Lillard.
“If Lillard and Portland decide a parting of ways is best for both sides, multiple NBA executives believe the Nets could be a suitor for the All-Star guard,” Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported.
No offense to anyone involved, but should Lillard hit the trade market, at least a dozen team teams will place calls to Blazers general manager Joe Cronin.
And while the Nets might be one of them, they wouldn’t exactly fit the mold of what Lillard would be looking for. At least not at the moment.
A decision to trade Lillard would center on sending him to a contender, or at least a team that would become a contender upon his arrival. The Nets, as presently constructed, don’t fit that mold.
Lillard, 32, will have a say in where he lands. There would be no point in requesting a trade only to end up in a worse situation. The Blazers, as they did when they traded CJ McCollum to New Orleans last year, would seek to place Lillard in a quality situation.
Brooklyn finished the regular season with a solid 45-37 record. However, the Nets were 32-21 on Feb. 6, when they traded Kyrie Irving to Dallas. Soon after, Kevin Durant was traded to Phoenix. The Nets acquired Mikal Bridges in that deal and he has played well for his new team. But the Nets went 13-16 after trading Irvin and Durant. Adding Lillard to a mediocre team would not make the Nets contenders.
What seems more likely is Lillard and the Blazers trying to acquire Bridges. Such a deal could become possible if the Nets have interest in some combination of Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and the Blazers’ 2023 lottery pick.
But that kind of deal has nothing to do with Lillard sitting courtside in Brooklyn watching a game. He and Bridges are already friends. And Lillard wouldn’t have to sell Bridges on Portland because Bridges is under contract. Lillard would have to convince the Nets to part with Bridges and that is Cronin’s job.
As for Embiid, don’t expect him to be traded this offseason, least of all to Portland.
So while fans and some media members (this one included) engaged in discussions about potential trade packages, the reality is that nothing is afoot. Lillard’s goal remains to win in Portland and should he land on the trading block, the Nets wouldn’t appear to be a desired destination for the seven-time All-Star.
But logic rarely gets in the way of NBA trade speculation, and this promises to be just the beginning of the noise that will surround Lillard’s future this offseason.