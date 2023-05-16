The Portland Trail Blazers hold the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.
The Blazers learned their draft position during Tuesday night’s NBA draft lottery held in Chicago.
The Portland Trail Blazers hold the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.
The Blazers learned their draft position during Tuesday night’s NBA draft lottery held in Chicago.
The No. 1 pick went to the San Antonio Spurs. Charlotte landed at No. 2.
Portland, which finished the 2022-23 season with the fifth-worst record in the NBA, entered the lottery with a 10.5% chance of landing the top pick and the opportunity to draft Victor Wembanyama, the consensus top prospect who is playing professionally in France.
The Blazers also had a 42.1% chance to move into the top four and did just that, landing at No. 3. The Spurs had a 14% chance to get the No. 1 selection.
It’s difficult to project whom the Blazers might select at No. 3, given that the franchise has made it clear that it could likely trade the pick in an effort to assemble more proven NBA talent around superstar Damian Lillard.
That said, there will be some intriguing prospects available at No. 3, led by either G League guard Scoot Henderson and Alabama forward Brandon Miller.
The No. 3 pick will be a valuable chip on the trade market with Henderson and Miller considered to be potential All-Stars.
Should the Blazers not trade the pick, the 6-foot-7 Miller would be the best positional fit. The Blazers right now have a glaring hole at small forward that Miller could fill.
The 6-2 Henderson, on the other hand, would give the Blazers yet another small guard to go along with the 6-2 Lillard and 6-3 Anfernee Simons.
Of course, there is no telling what the roster could look like once the wheeling and dealing expected this summer is complete.
If the Blazers keep the third pick for the June 22 NBA draft, they likely would select the player they value the most regardless of position.
Ideally, however, the Blazers would move the pick for an All-Star-caliber player and demonstrate to Lillard that the franchise values winning now over accumulating young talent for the future.
SPURS GET NO. 1 PICK
Wembanyama is set to follow in the footsteps of David Robinson and Tim Duncan, and the Spurs are ready to welcome the French phenom.
It sure seems like an ideal pairing.
The Spurs hit the lottery jackpot, landing the No. 1 pick and the right to draft one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history.
Not since LeBron James made the jump from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, to the NBA two decades ago has a player come with this much fanfare. At 7-foot-3 and with the ability to shoot like a wing player and pass like a point guard, the 19-year-old Wembanyama is expected to make an immediate impact.
And he had a message for San Antonio.
“I’m trying to win a ring ASAP,” Wembanyama told ESPN after the lottery results. “So be ready.”
It’s the third time the Spurs have won the lottery, and on both previous occasions they made picks that paid off for decades. They chose Robinson in 1987, Duncan in 1997, and those Hall of Fame big men were a major part of how the Spurs became a team that won five NBA titles under coach Gregg Popovich.
“Our future was already bright,” Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt said. “Now, it’s going to be through the moon.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.