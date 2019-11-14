PORTLAND (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, Fred VanVleet had 30 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 114-106, Wednesday night.
Siakam scored 13 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help close out the Trail Blazers and help Toronto bounce back from Monday night’s loss to the L.A. Clippers.
Rodney Hood led the Blazers with 25 points.
Damian Lillard, who entered Wednesday trailing only James Harden in points per game, had his worst outing of the season, being held to just nine points. Lillard had 2-of-12 shooting from the field and was 2-of-7 from three-point range. He did dish 10 assists.
Hood stood up to the Raptors challenge, returning from a two-game absence with back spasms, but the Raptors attacked in waves, with Siakam scoring seven straight points to close the quarter and give the Raptors an 87-78 lead heading into the fourth.
The Raptors also got solid bench contributions from Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Terence Davis (15 points).
The Blazers went on an 11-2 run to start the fourth quarter, tying the game at 89 with 9:06 left as Lillard watched from the bench.
Nassir Little made his first NBA start against the defending champs. Little drew the job of guarding Siakam.
After Raptors head coach Nick Nurse drew a technical foul for complaining to the officials after Portland’s first run, his team responded with improved play.
Meanwhile on Portland’s side, Hassan Whiteside led the team with 10 first-half points and a number of teammates contributed baskets.
A dunk by Hollis-Jefferson with 5:29 left gave the Raptors a 101-94 lead. Hollis-Jefferson’s hustle gave the Raptors another bucket on a loose ball and Toronto moved out to a 106-94 lead with 4:01 left, their largest lead of the game.
After entering the season with high expectations, the Blazers have sputtered out of the gate through the first 11 games of the season.
“We’re not where we want to be,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “The losses at Golden State and (Sacramento) really took a toll. Those two teams were undermanned and if those two games are wins that changes the outlook of where we are.
“We’ve played a lot of close games, we’ve played a lot of good teams competitively but I’d say right now we’re a middle of the road team trying to find ourselves.”
The Trail Blazers return to play Saturday at the San Antonio Spurs.