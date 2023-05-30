The only safe lead is the final lead. Henley needed four straight eighth-inning singles Tuesday to escape Pendleton 11-10 to advance to the Oregon School Activities Association’s Class 4A state softball championship. The Hornets, who won their 17th straight game, had what looked like a comfortable 10-3 lead entering the sixth inning. Buoyed by two errors and five hits, the Buckaroos rallied to cut their deficit to one, and then used another Henley error in the seventh inning to knot the score as the Hornets upped their season record to 22-3. “We talked that we just wanted to keep putting offensive pressure on,” third-year Hornets coach Brian Stock said. “We talked about how fortunate we are to be in this spot and we did what we had to do to put us in that spot.” After weathering the Pendleton sixth and seventh innings, Henley pitcher Annie Campos turned in a brilliant eighth inning, with three strikeouts, to set the Hornets in position to get the win and move to the title game, which will be played Saturday at the University of Oregon. “We talked about taking things slow so that we could get things done,” Henley senior catcher Lily Fitzpatrick said. “We went inside and outside with lots of changeups,” she said of Campos. The Henley pitcher also was highly effective with a screwball that kept the Buckaroos off-balance. After setting Pendleton down in the top of the eighth inning, Ahllona Benson opened the Henley half of the frame with a walk, but was thrown out attempting to steal second. Anna Harper, Campos and Fitzpatrick then all singled to load the bases, and Natalie Hudson laced the second pitch she saw up the middle to plate Harper and give the Hornets the win. Campos, Fitzpatrick and Hudson were solid all game and had key hits as the Hornets scored twice in their first at-bat, that after Pendleton had opened the game with three runs, and the three keyed four-run rallies in the third and fourth innings to give their team its 10-3 lead. Layliana Segura added a three-run homer for the Hornets. “I think we got too excited,” Fitzpatrick said. Pendleton brought in Reese Furstenberg to pitch and she was highly effective for the Buckaroos, who saw their season come to an end with a 23-7 record. “She was much quicker. Her pitches were faster and she hit her spots,” Fitzpatrick said of Furstenberg before she helped Henley advance to the championship game against The Dalles, a 3-1 winner over Scappoose in the other semifinal game. “It means the world to me and I have thought about this game all season, winning the final game I played at home,” said Fitzpatrick, who hit two doubles and two singles Tuesday. BUZZ WORDS • Henley is the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A softball playoffs, and The Dalles, which is 25-3, is second. • Pendleton split a pair of 5-4 decisions against The Dalles earlier this season, and also lost a game to Scappoose. Pendleton went 1-0 against Crook County this season, while Henley was 3-0 against the Cowgirls. • Henley’s only other senior, Jamie Whitaker, was a courtesy runner for Fitzpatrick in the eighth inning. • Sammantha Wilks drove in three Pendleton runs, including two on a first-inning home run as the Buckaroos took the early 3-0 lead. Furstenberg, Avery Quaempts and Kendall Murphy all hit doubles for the visitors. • Fitzpatrick’s two doubles and the Segura home run were the lone extra-base hits for Henley.
