The theme for top-ranked Mazama High School's home game Friday was blackout night.
The Vikings left Marist Catholic, the No. 2 team in the state's Class 4A coaches' poll, black and blue.
Mazama pulled off a 42-7 rout at Viking Field to further secure its spot atop the rankings.
The Vikings scored 42 unanswered points before the Spartans scored in the game's final minute.
Mazama quarterback Tyson Van Gastel rushed 17 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns and also completed 3 of 5 passes for 49 yards and a score.
“We played some really good football,” Van Gastel said. “This was a solid team win ... it feels great right now.”
Van Gastel had nothing but praise for his teammates.
“I got to give it to our offensive line, they made all the long plays and touchdown plays happen, wouldn’t have the night we had without them," the quarterback said. "The defense also deserves the credit, they are the ones who got us this win.”
Defensive back Treyce Horton had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.
“I came into (the game) very ready, credit to the coaches. I did exactly what they asked of me.” Horton said. “This was a great team performance, and we will take this momentum going into league play.”
The Vikings, who were No. 4 in the preseason coaches' poll, beat No. 3 Estacada 26-14 on the road in the opener, then returned home to defeat Class 5A Eagle Point 48-27 in Week 2.
But this was their most impressive performance, coming against a team they have met four times in the past five seasons. The last time was in the 4A Showcase final in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, with the Vikings prevailing 27-21. The Vikings won at home 14-6 in 2018, and the Spartans did the same in 2019, 55-21.
“It's awesome when you go out there and play that well,” Mazama coach Vic Lease said. “I am so proud of how we played, especially in a game when all eyes were on us.
“We made a statement (Friday), it was a great team effort all around and we know how important preparation for our upcoming games will be. We need to prepare like champions each and every week.”
The Vikings, who won the past eight Skyline Conference titles, will play their inaugural Big Sky Conference game Friday when they travel to North Bend.
“We will do what we always do in league and every week, take it one week at a time," Lease said. "We know we have a big target on our backs going forward.”
