CORVALLIS — On a night when Tres Tinkle became Oregon State’s all-time leading scorer, the senior forward scored 23 points to lead the Beavers to a 68-65 victory over Stanford on Thursday.
Tinkle needed six points entering the game to pass Gary Payton atop Oregon State’s career scoring list with 2,172 points.
Ethan Thompson added 15 points for the Beavers (16-13, 6-11 Pac-12), who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Bryce Wills scored 16 points to lead the Cardinal (20-10, 9-8), whose four-game winning streak came to an end.
Tinkle’s 3-pointer with 8:43 remaining gave Oregon State its biggest lead at 56-46, but the Cardinal rallied.
Stanford closed to 61-58 on Oscar da Silva’s layup with 4:34 left, but the Cardinal’s leading scorer fouled out a minute later.
Jaiden Delaire’s layup brought Stanford within one point at 62-61 with 1:49 left.
Tyrell Terry’s jumper gave the Cardinal a 65-64 advantage with 33 seconds remaining – their first lead since late in the first half.
Tinkle made two free throws with 17.6 seconds left to put Oregon State back on top 66-65.
Terry missed a 15-foot jumper from the right baseline and Tinkle grabbed the rebound and was fouled with four seconds left. He made both ends of the double bonus, extending the lead to 68-65.
Stanford called a timeout after advancing the ball to midcourt with 3.1 seconds on the clock. Isaac White’s 30-foot 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
Oregon State started the second half on a 9-2 run capped by Thompson’s 3-pointer, extending the lead to 43-34.
Da Silva went to the bench after picking up his fourth foul at the 13:44 mark with the Beavers leading 46-38.
Tinkle scored Oregon State’s final eight points of the first half as the Beavers took a 34-32 lead at the break. Neither team led by more than five points in the first half.
After a slow start, Tinkle scored 12 first-half points in the final seven minutes.
Cal 56, Oregon 90
EUGENE — Oregon clinched no worse than the No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament and could still win the regular season league title in Saturday’s home finale against Stanford.
Payton Pritchard had 20 points and nine assists to lead five players in double-figures for the No. 13 Ducks, who cruised to a 90-56 victory over Cal Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena.
With UCLA playing at USC at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Oregon (23-7, 12-5 Pac-12) will know whether it has to win to share the Pac-12 title with the Bruins, whom it holds a tiebreaker over, or if a win would be for an outright title.
Thursday’s wire-to-wire thrashing got out of hand in a hurry. Oregon opened with five straight made field goals and went on to make 16 of its first 21.
The Ducks went on a 21-0 run during the first half, with five each from Pritchard, Will Richardson (13) and Addison Patterson (13), to take a 46-20 halftime lead.
Anthony Mathis scored 12 of his 17 points, his most in Pac-12 play, during the second half and went 5 of 6 from three-point range.
Oregon shot 12 of 17 (70.6 percent) from behind the arc, its best outing since going 8 of 11 (72.7 percent) against Saint Louis on March 23, 2013.
Matt Bradley scored 15 points for Cal (13-17, 7-10 Pac-12), which allowed a season-high. The Bears are locked in as the No. 8 seed in next week’s Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.