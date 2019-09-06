Thursday Volleyball
Triad 3, North Lake 0
The Timberwolves remained undefeated in the early stages of the season with a 3-0 sweep of North Lake Thursday evening, winning sets by scores of 25-14, 25-15 and 25-8 over the Cowboys.
Senior Katie Eskildson finished with 10 kills over the three matches to lead Triad and Baylee Rogers led the team with 10 assists.
Triad will host the Triad Tournament on Saturday.
Bonanza 3, Mazama 0
The Bonanza Antlers eeked out a victory on the road over Mazama Thursday evening. Two of the first three sets were decided by fewer than five points with Bonanza winning 25-21 in each of the first two sets before winning 25-18 to clinch the win.
Chloe Oates led the team with seven kills while finishing with three aces; Grace Lee had five kills and well as five assists, Neveah Nelson led the Antlers with seven assists while Madelyn Cory had 11 digs in the win over the Vikings.
“This was a great match for us with a slightly changed rotation,” said Bonanza head coach Donna Romtvedt. “Our hitters all contributed equally to our offense and we were able to consistently attack balls. Our defense, anchored by our Libero Madelyn Cory, was solid throughout the match. We are looking forward to a competitive tournament Saturday at Burns.”
Thursday Football
Princeton 58, Butte Valley 14
COLUSA — It was a long day on the gridiron for the Butte Valley football team who fell to Princeton Thursday evening 58-14.
Princeton put up 30 points before the Bulldogs pulled off a hook and latter play when quarterback Matthew Rodriguez completed a pass to running back Trevor Allen who then tossed the ball to Isaac Sission who scored from 48-yards out.
The Bulldogs would make it a two-score game in the third quarter when Allen scored from 50-yards out, however, Princeton would score 28 unanswered points to cruise to victory.
Butte Valley will host Greenville next Friday.