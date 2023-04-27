Timbers' Blanco

Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco, tries, tries to evade a defender during a U.S. Open Cup match Wednesday, April 26, 2023, against Orange County SC at Providence Park in Portland.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

Giving plenty of young players extended opportunities, the Portland Timbers earned a 3-1 victory over Orange County SC on Wednesday in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

It was a heavily rotated lineup for the Timbers featuring multiple T2 players and plenty of typical bench contributors. Sebastián Blanco started in the midfield and wore the captain’s armband for the Timbers in his return from chronic knee issues, and he looked spry in a 34-minute stint before being replaced by Jaroslaw Niezgoda.


