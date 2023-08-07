Timbers vs. Monterrey

Timbers forward Franck Boli, left, and Monterrey midfielder Hector Moreno vie for the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup match Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Providence Park in Portland.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Portland Timbers went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in Mexican soccer but came up short in a 1-0 loss to CF Monterrey in the Leagues Cup round of 32 on Friday night at Providence Park.

The loss eliminates Portland from the tournament.


