The Portland Timbers can sign all the new talent they want, but this is still Diego Valeri’s team.
An early strike from the Argentine playmaker carried the Timbers to a tepid 1-0 home win Sunday over expansion team Nashville SC, which has now lost its first two games as a Major League Soccer team.
For a Timbers side that has traditionally had slow starts to the year, the win is an important one, even just two games into the season. Although the Timbers (1-1-0, 3 points) struggled to impose themselves or attack after Valeri’s goal, it was their first time winning in March since 2017.
“Sometimes these types of games, they are not pretty,” Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said. “But the important thing is that we got the three points that we needed.”
The game’s lone goal came in the 12th minute thanks to some sloppy defending by Nashville.
Andy Polo, playing in his new central midfield role, headed a bad clearance into the box and Valeri took an audacious sideswipe at the ball off the bounce and fired it into the back of the net. Nashville defender Eric Miller failed to step forward with the rest of his back line, keeping Valeri onside in front of goal.
Valeri admitted he thought he may have been offside and the goal wouldn’t count, telling reporters afterward with a laugh: “I didn’t want to celebrate, just in case.”
The build-up was a bit of a scramble, but Valeri’s finish was superb, showing why the Timbers didn’t want to lose the club legend in the offseason. The Timbers and the 33-year-old star were embroiled in contentious contract negotiations for the latter half of last year and the offseason, but the two eventually reached an agreement that gave the Timbers needed flexibility to sign more players.
The Timbers’ newfound depth is already being tested, as the Timbers were missing a slew of players Sunday to injury.
Jaroslaw Niezgoda, the new designated player the team is hoping will be a star striker, is still out with a right knee strain. Centerback Bill Tuiloma, winger Marvin Loria, goalkeeper Jeff Attinella and midfielder Andres Flores were all out again.
But most concerning for the Timbers is the absence of right back Jorge Moreira, who tore his meniscus earlier this week, requiring surgery. The only true replacement on the roster is Chris Duvall, the last new Timbers signing before the season began — but it’s hardly a like-for-like swap.
The Timbers attack has largely been built around Moreira’s ability to get forward and cross the ball, to the point that Savarese’s choice for the attacking right wing has seemingly been based around how well the player can complement Moreira. But Duvall is more of a stay-at-home right back.
Fortunately for the Timbers, Valeri’s early goal and a lack of bite from the Nashville expansion team meant that the home side didn’t need much urgency going forward or a Moreira-like presence to try to break Nashville down. With a lead in hand, the Timbers were able to sit deep and stymie a Nashville attack that lacked a clinical finisher.
The Timbers, who recorded just three shots on the day, one of them Valeri’s goal, didn’t even take a shot after the 24th minute of Sunday’s game.
Savarese said it was less about anything Nashville did and more about a conservative approach from the Timbers to avoid exposing themselves as they did in a loss to Minnesota United last weekend.
“Our discipline today played a part in the second half to make sure we didn’t expose ourselves,” he said. “They were able to get some of those balls, rebounds, but if you look at it, there were no opportunities. We didn’t allow them to create chances, even with as much possession as they had.”
The third-year Timbers coach also dismissed suggestions that the Timbers attack wasn’t quite clicking, telling reporters: “We work on a constant basis, but it’s not a concern — we know that we’re a team that can score goals.”
Goalkeeper Steve Clark made a crucial save in the 70th minute, denying Nashville midfielder Anibal Godoy with his fingertips on an outstretched dive. Nashville (0-2-0) ended with 14 shots, but most were off-target or unable to challenge Clark.
“I’m happy to win a game 1-0 if one is enough,” Valeri added. “Obviously there’s a lot of things we have to improve if we want to feel better with the way we play, but I always say it’s better to face the next game with points in your pocket.”
For the Timbers, the win will be a welcome step toward turning Providence Park back into the fortress it once was, even if the stadium appeared to be less than full for the sellout.
Heading into Sunday, Savarese’s home record at the stadium was 19-8-8 since taking over in 2018, and the Timbers would have missed the playoffs last year if not for their away record. Previous coach Caleb Porter’s last two years in Portland featured a home record of 23-5-6.
The ongoing concerns over the coronavirus loomed in the background of Sunday’s proceedings. The Timbers followed suit with other sports teams across the country that have restricted locker room access in the wake of concerns about community transmissions, opting to have players speak to the media as part of a postgame news conference.
Oregon has 14 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus while efforts to expand testing continue behind the scenes, but Washington is the hardest-hit state in the country, with 136 confirmed infections and 18 deaths. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Sunday to step up the state’s response to the flu-like disease.
Nashville, meanwhile, was coming off a tragic week after tornadoes ripped through the area Monday, killing 25 people. Nashville SC forward David Accam, who started in Sunday’s match, was among those affected with his home severely damaged in the storm. The Timbers donated a portion of some of the game’s ticket sales to a relief fund for those affected by the tornadoes.
Next up, the Timbers will go on the road for the first time this season, facing the New England Revolution next Sunday.