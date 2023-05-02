MLS Timbers St Louis Soccer

St. Louis City’s Indiana Vassilev, left, and Portland Timbers’ David Ayala vie for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS match Saturday, April 29, 2023, in St. Louis.

 Associated Press

The Portland Timbers will be without yet another midfielder for the remainder of the 2023 season.

David Ayala will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced Tuesday. Ayala suffered the non-contact injury in the first half of Portland’s 2-1 win over St. Louis City SC on Saturday.


Tags