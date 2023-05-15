Timbers' Evander scores from distance

The Portland Timbers’ Evander scores a goal during the second half of an MLS match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Providence Park. The Timbers won 3-1.

 Howard Lao/For The Oregonian

The Portland Timbers’ star offseason signing is rounding into form, and he has been rewarded with another accolade for his best performance of the season so far.

Brazilian midfielder Evander was named MLS player of the week for Matchday 12, the league announced Monday. Evander had two goals in Portland’s 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.


Tags