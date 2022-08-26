Miles talks to team

Coach Danny Miles won 1,040 games and three national titles with the Oregon Tech men's basketball program.

Tickets are currently on sale for the 2022 Howard Morris Oregon Tech Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls at 3 p.m. (with a social hour beginning at 2 p.m.). Cost for the event is $15 and attendees are asked to dress business casual.

