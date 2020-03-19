Through wars and world turmoil, Kentucky Derby runs on

In this June 9, 1945, file photo, Hoop Jr. leads by a length during the 71st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. This year is the first time the Derby won't be held on the first Saturday in May since 1945, when it was run June 9. Churchill Downs postponed the opening leg of the Triple Crown from May 2 to Sept. 5, due to concern over the coronavirus pandemic.