Anyone who has watched a major college men’s basketball game on television this season likely has noticed another line on the court — a white one which represents the three-point arc.
NCAA Division I men’s teams are using the new, white line for three-point shots with a move to the international line for long-range field goals.
NCAA Division II and III schools must adopt the line starting with the 2020-21 season, which means NAIA schools also will make the adjustment.
An NCAA committee tested the longer distance for three-point baskets during last spring’s National Invitation Tournament, and the percentage of made field goals from long range was not markedly lower during the tournament.
The rule was adopted, one of two which have affected men’s basketball this year.
The other was the approval to reset the shot clock to 20 seconds after a field-goal attempt hits the rim and is rebounded by the offensive team in the front court.
In the past, the shot clock was set at 30 seconds, which is the same amount of time a team has after a defensive rebound or inbounding the ball after an opponent scores.
The latter move was made to enhance the pace of play.
The three-point line is different.
First put into effect for all college teams for the 1987-88 season, it originally was set at 19 feet, nine inches.
The men’s line was moved to 20 feet, nine inches in the 2008-09 season, and moved to that distance for women three seasons later.
Now, NCAA Division I men will shoot from behind an arc at 22 feet, 1¾ inches.
The change does not, at least for now, affect women’s basketball.
A rules committee report said the change should make the lane more available for dribble/drives plays from the perimeter, slow the number of three-point attempts while keeping the shot an integral part of the game and help offensive spacing by requiring the defense to cover more of the court.
Tinkering with the three-point line has caused little backlash, unlike when college basketball originally adopted the three-point basket.
It did not take coaches too long, however, to figure out ways to use the three-point shot as part of the offense.
Erstwhile Oregon Tech coach Danny Miles, a true numbers person, once explained the use of three-point baskets as part of the offense.
If a team, he said, took 25 shots from three-point range, and made 10, which is 40 percent, the same team would need to make 15-of-25 shots from inside the arc (60 percent) to score the same number of points.
The combined effort would be 50 percent.
Teams rarely make 60 percent of their shots inside the arc, but a team shooting 33-to-35 percent from behind the three-point line is almost average. Forty percent is not uncommon.
Teams which shoot 50 percent or better for a game usually have that effort noted in game stories. That especially is true for a 60-percent effort, which is highly unusual.
Like the first move, it likely will take two or three years for players and coaches to be fully comfortable with the longer distance, but with the number of international players now competing at the collegiate level, there also might not be much adjustment.
It also likely will take two or three seasons to see how the longer distance affects the game before women’s basketball makes an adjustment.
It should be noted, too, that the high school three-point arc remains at 19 feet, nine inches.
