ELMIRA — Harrisburg made one-third of its three-point attempts Saturday, an effort which allowed the Eagles to slip past Mazama, 48-45, in the boys portion of the Elmira Holiday Hoops Classic.
Harrisburg was 7-for-21 from long range, while Mazama finished 1-for-11.
Isaac Hagerty led Mazama, which plays in the Sisters Tournament this weekend, with 10 points, while Cole Brosterhous was a point shy of double figures.
For Harrisburg, Tyler Thompson finished with 13 points, nine coming on three-point goals.
Rogue Valley Adventist 47, Chiloquin 43
CHILOQUIN — Rogue Valley Adventist held off a second-half rally by Chiloquin to win a Mountain Valley League boys basketball game at the Big Gym Saturday, 47-43.
Jayden Riddle finished the game with 16 Chiloquin points, and also led the Panthers with five rebounds and three assists. Ayden Miller added 10 points for the home team and had a team-high four steals.
Isaiah Christensen led RVA with 17 points.
Saturday Girls Basketball
Klamath Union 64, McLoughlin 48
TURNER — Klamath Union jumped out to a 21-4 first-period lead and went on to beat McLoughlin, 64-48, Saturday in the Cascade Holiday Hoops Classic.
Shielteal Watah scored 11 of her game-high 30 points in the first period, while Kat Bustamante notched eight of her 19 points in the opening quarter. Kenzie Probst added nine points for the Pelicans.
Watah came up a rebound shy of a double-double effort, and also had four steals. Probst added six rebounds and five steals to her efforts, while Bustamante had four steals and three assists.
Victoria Garcia led the Pioneers with 13 points, and Daniela Angel also scored in double figures.
KU plays in the Cascade Christian tournament this weekend in Medford.
Chiloquin 22, Rogue Valley Adventist 19
CHILOQUIN — Hannah Schroeder scored 14 points, and Lani Jackson added eight, to help Chiloquin to a 22-19 Mountain Valley League girls basketball victory over Rogue Valley Adventist Saturday at the Big Gym.
Madelyn Bennett scored six points for the Red Tail Hawks.