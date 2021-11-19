Three Oregon Tech Owls earned All-American honors at the NAIA cross country National Championships on Friday in Vancouver, Washington.
After placing 36th in the women's 5K, junior Faith Widman earned her second straight All-American tag.
Super senior Mark French became Tech's first, five-time All-American in a single sport after he came in sixth in the men's 8K race. Sophomore Jonas Hartline was named an All-American for the second straight year with his 22nd-place finish.
French and Hartline led the Tech men to a 12th place overall team finish in a 36-team field. The men's squad came into the championship meet ranked No. 14 in the final coaches' poll. College of Idaho, the Cascade Conference champions, placed fifth with Lewis-Clark State just behind them in sixth.
Milligan University (Tenn.) were crowned NAIA national champs in both the men's and women's competitions.
Widman was the fastest Owl in the women's race. As a team, the OIT women placed 21st. The Lady Owls were ranked No. 23 nationally coming into the meet.
The College of Idaho, who were also the Cascade Conference champs on the women's side, finished fifth and Southern Oregon placed 18th.
Friday's meet capped off a season where both of Tech's men's and women's finished third in the Cascade Conference meet. Both squads also won the conference preview meet in October while the men also won the Willamette University meet.