CORVALLIS - Three Oregon Tech players were honored Wednesday as members of the All-Cascade Collegiate Conference women's basketball team, announced by the league office.

Melissa Lee was named co-defensive player of the year by the 12 CCC coaches and was selected as an honorable mention pick for the second time in her career. Both Maddyson Tull and Olivia Sprague were first-team selections - for Tull, her second-straight season earning first-team honors.