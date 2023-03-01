CORVALLIS - Three Oregon Tech players were honored Wednesday as members of the All-Cascade Collegiate Conference women's basketball team, announced by the league office.
Melissa Lee was named co-defensive player of the year by the 12 CCC coaches and was selected as an honorable mention pick for the second time in her career. Both Maddyson Tull and Olivia Sprague were first-team selections - for Tull, her second-straight season earning first-team honors.
Lee ranked among the league leaders in each of the three defensive metrics - leading Oregon Tech in rebounds per game (7.7) and blocked shots (1.7 per game), while averaging 2.1 steals per contest. The senior, from Napavine, Wash., averaged 8.6 points, recording five double-doubles.
Tull averaged 14.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game - both career highs - while leading the CCC in field-goal percentage (.530). The senior, from Gridley, Calif., scored in double-figures in 20 of 21 games and led the squad with six double-doubles.
Sprague had a breakout season for OIT, averaging a team-best 16.6 points, along with 117 assists and 63 steals. The sophomore, from Clatskanie, led the CCC in free-throw percentage (.842) and ranked No. 2 in 3-point percentage (.426), while posting a team-best eight 20-point games.
Lewis-Clark State guard Callie Stevens earned CCC Player of the Year honors, Eastern Oregon's Anji Weissenfluh was named Coach of the Year, with EOU's Shaelie Burgess sharing Defensive Player of the Year honors with Lee.
OIT will learn Thursday afternoon if it is one of 26 teams to earn an at-large bid to the NAIA National Championships, set to begin March 7.