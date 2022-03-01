Three Lady Owls earned conference honors from the Casade Collegiate Conference on Tuesday.
Tech forward Shelby Blodgett was named the conference Freshman of the Year after leading the Owls in points per game (13) and rebounds per game (8) during her debut season.
Sophomore Maddyson Tull, who was second on the team in points (12.5 ppg) and rebounds (5.7), and earned All-Conference honors.
”I’m really happy for Maddy Tull as she has been one of our hardest workers and she put in considerable time to get into great physical shape and really became a high percentage shooter around the basket,” said Scott Meredith, Tech’s head coach, in a release. “She is a solid defender, a tremendous leader and was rock solid for us all season long.”
Additionally, freshman Olivia Sprague received an Honorable Mention from the conference after averaging 10.2 points per game and leading the team with 43 steals.
Sprague and Blodgett were teammates at Clatskanie High School and helped their school to three state titles.
“We are thrilled Shelby and Olivia got recognized for their amazing freshman seasons,” Meredith said. “Shelby was very deserving of Freshman of the Year honors, and if she wasn’t going to get it, Olivia would have.”
The season for the Oregon Tech women’s basketball team (19-11) ended last week in a quarterfinal loss in the conference tournament.