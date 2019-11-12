McMINNVILLE — Linfield College dominated the third period, and used its effort to claim an 89-75 nonleague women’s basketball victory over Oregon Tech Sunday afternoon.
In what had been a see-saw battle in which the NCAA Division III Wildcats had taken a 41-38 lead into halftime, the third quarter turned the game around.
Linfield outscored OIT in the period, 19-5.
After Maddyson Tull made a pair of free throws three minutes into the third quarter to pull OIT to 49-42, the Wildcats pulled away.
When Carissa Twitchell made a free throw with 11 seconds left in the period, the Hustlin’ Owls found themselves in a 60-43 hole after the Wildcats had gone on an 11-0 run to all but seal the win, their second in two games.
Tech, which fell to 1-3, did manage to cut its deficit to 74-63 in the fourth quarter, but would get no closer in a game in which there were five lead changes, the last at 34-33 with just under four minutes left in the first half.
OIT, which was playing less than 24 hours after its first win of the season, had taken its biggest lead at 24-16 when Maddyson Tull scored on a layup just over a minute into the second quarter.
Tull pulled off the first double-double effort of her career with 12 points and 15 rebounds in a game in which the Hustlin’ Owls held a slight edge on the backboards.
Kristin Farrell led OIT scorers with 14 points, with Amanda Constant and Abby Kreiser each adding nine.
Molly Danielson did much of Linfield’s damage and finished the game with 28 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, while Kory Oleson added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Delaney Ragan and Shasta Lofgren also scored in double figures for the Wildcats.
OIT now returns home and will host the annual Midland Empire Classic.
Tech meets California Merced at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and Simpson University at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Southern Oregon completes the field and will meet the same opponents, at 1 p.m. on opposite days, as OIT.