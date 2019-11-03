ROCKLIN, Calif. — Stephanie Soares scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to help The Master’s grab an 82-60 women’s basketball victory Saturday morning at the William Jessup Warrior Invitational.
A member of Brazil’s gold-medal winning team in this summer’s Pan American Games, Soares made 8-of-11 field goals and was 6-for-9 at the free-throw line for the Mustangs, who took a 22-11 first-period lead and rolled to their second win of the season.
Soares also blocked five OIT shots for The Master’s, which is ranked fourth among NAIA Division I teams.
Tech held its only lead, 5-4, when Eastyn Reeves drained a three-point basket.
The Mustangs scored the next points and would claim their first double-digit lead with just over one minute left in the first quarter on a Brooke Bailey three-point goal.
Tech did manage to pull to 13-9 on a pair of Kylie Meadows free throws.
Once The Master’s took its double-digit lead, OIT never again cut its deficit to single digit, and the Mustangs held its biggest lead at 29 points.
Maddyson Tull scored 13 points and had seven rebounds to lead OIT, while Amanda Constant added 13 points. Reeves had seven assists and four rebounds.
Anika Neuman added 17 points for the Mustangs.
OIT now will host Pacific Union at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Friday’s Game
William Jessup 74, Oregon Tech 58
ROCKLIN, Calif. — William Jessup pulled away from Oregon Tech in the third quarter Friday and the Warriors went on to a 74-58 victory in the first round of the Warriors women’s basketball tournament.
Tech had three first-period leads, the last at 7-5 when Meadows nailed a three-point basket.
A pair of Aycee Willis free throws gave WJU the lead for good, 10-9, in the opening period, and the host team then scored then final four points of the first half to take a 29-23 lead, that after Tech had cut its deficit to 23-22 on a Kristin Farrell three-pointer.
A Courtney Clemmer free throw had given OIT the initial lead.
WJU would, in the second half, take its first double-digit lead at 49-38 on a pair of Liz Gehweiler free throws. The Warriors held their biggest advantage in the game at 64-41 in the fourth quarter.
Tull led Tech with 11 points, and Farrell added 10. Clemmer had a game-high 11 rebounds, and Reeves led OIT with five assists.
Five different WJU players reached double figures.