I love to read.
I love to travel.
I love baseball.
A perfect triumvirate of concepts which lead to the reading of the third edition of “Roadside Baseball.”
Despite some disappointments, such as no mention of venerable Kiger Stadium or the old, rickety, wood stadium in Bancroft, Iowa, there was plenty to have been gleaned from the efforts put together over the years by author Chris Epting.
First, the effort alone is daunting.
There is something related to this country’s national pastime from every state, albeit only one or two entries in some cases.
The number of sites which honor Jack Roosevelt Robinson was almost numbing.
Perhaps the honor I most liked was one in which Robinson and his brother, Mack, have sculptures side-by-side in Pasadena, Calif. Almost every knows something about Jackie Robinson. Sadly, far too people know anything about his brother.
Mack Robinson was a standout sprinter, competed at the University of Oregon and was overshadowed in the 1936 Berlin Olympics by Jesse Owens. Robinson won a silver medal in the 200-meter dash and a gold in the 4x100 relay.
Among the Oregon notations is that of Medford’s Miles Field, where Klamath Union beat Roseburg to win the 1990 state baseball championship. The field no longer exists, and the land upon which the stadium stood now is home to a large box store.
In the section about California, three different places are referenced to have Big League Dreams Sports Parks, but no mention of the one in Redding.
There was, however, a Babe Ruth reference from Dunsmuir. Ruth played an exhibition game there Oct. 22, 1924.
Another interesting read was the number of baseball or sports (general) halls of fame throughout the country. I would hope the author, if he updates his book, would add the Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Okla., and the U.S. Ice Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth, Minn.
There was notation of the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame in Portland, a place sports fans should visit. Dan O’Brien and Danny Miles both have something on display in the hall, which is located at 21 SW Salmon.
Johnny Doerr, Johnny Pesky, Dale Murphy, Mickey Lolich and Rick Wise also are in the Oregon hall.
There are two entries, which I was unaware of, which claim to be the baseball site used for Ernest Thayer’s “Casey at the Bat” — one in Stockton, Calif., the other in Holliston, Mass.
Thayer, it should be noted, did write about baseball for a paper owned by William Randolph Hearst, and a June 3 game in played annually in Stockton to keep the poem alive.
There are ample references to burial sites of some of the game’s greats, including in the third edition of many former Negro League stars. Any state in which a Hall of Fame player is interred is listed, including Doerr in Junction City.
Among the notions from South Dakota is one which commemorates the founding of American Legion baseball in 1925 in Milbank.
The first year of play was 1926, and a historical marker in next to the Unity Square Athletic Complex in the city located near the Minnesota stateline in the upper Northeast reaches of South Dakota.
Almost any significant former Major League Baseball stadium is noted, including Detroit’s Tiger Stadium. It was there, although not cited in the book, where Harmon Killebrew became the first right-handed batter to hit a home run over the leftfield roof.
Killebrew is amply noted in the section from Idaho.
There are many tidbits about former players, and anyone interested in baseball history might well learn a couple of things reading the book, which is nicely compartmentalized by region and state.
A tour of the continental United States would be enhanced with the information from Epting’s efforts, including Cooperstown, N.Y., and Louisville, Ky., for the national Baseball Hall of Fame and Hillerich and Bradsby where the famed Louisville Sluggers bats continue to be produced.
I am ready to travel, again.
