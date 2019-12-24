RIDDLE — Two Bonanza wrestlers made the finals, and another came back from a semifinal loss to place third for the Antlers at Saturday’s Shamrock Wrestling tournament at Riddle High School.
Top seed Oak Tenold (126) won three times by fall after a first-round bye to lead his weight class. His three pins came in six minutes, four seconds, and he beat third-seeded Chase Rodgers of Douglas in the finals.
Teammate Holdyn Pearce was one win shy of placing in the same weight class.
At 132, Tanner Mestas was the No. 2 seed and won twice to reach the finals, where he dropped decision to top-seeded Kaleb Oliver of Oakland. Teammate Casey Conner was two wins shy of placing in the same weight class.
Bonanza’s Chance Solus was upset in the 152-pound semifinals, but came back to gain two pins for his third-place finish.
At 138, Brandon Bailey lost in the first round and came back with three wins before he lost and came up one win shy of placing. Teammate Camron Lamboy was a win shy of placing at 195.
Franco, Richards both second
GRANTS PASS — Klamath Union senior Isaiah Franco suffered his first loss of the season in the championship bout at 132 pounds in the Grants Pass Winter Kickoff wrestling tournament, while Mazama junior Ethan Richards gained the finals at 182.
Modoc senior Scott Lewis eventually placed third at 220.
Franco, the top seed at his weight class, opened with a pair of pins after having had first-round bye. He then comfortably decisioned South Medford’s Chase Imus to reach the finals.
In the title bout, Dayton’s unseeded Tony Cisneros capped a day of upsets with an 11-6 win over Franco.
Earlier in the tournament, Cisneros opened with a win over fourth-seeded Brycen Loder of Mazama, and then advanced to the finals when he beat second-seeded Chaz Harrison from Del Norte, the latter one of many wrestlers from California schools in the competition.
Loder would go back to win four times before suffering an injury, and had to forfeit his final two bouts, including one to North Medford’s Jace Garibay for fifth place.
Richards, the No. 3 seed, gained the finals with a technical fall, and then lost in the finals on a technical fall to top-seeded Brayden Clayburn of Coquille. Richards also won twice by fall after a first-round bye.
Lewis, the No. 2 seed in his weight class, won twice by fall after a first-round bye, and then fell in the semifinals to third-seeded David Ruiz of Grants Pass. Lewis came back with two more wins to place third.
Mazama’s Dominic Hankins was one win shy of placing, and, with a win in his final bout, would have met Lewis to see who would wrestle for third place, and who would compete for fifth.
Among the fifth-place finishers was Lost River freshman Agustin Cisneros (113). He lost early in the tournament and then had two byes and two wins before he met Eureka’s Nathaniel Silva for fifth place. Cisneros won by fall.
Modoc’s Daniel Strain (106) won twice by fall before losing to top-seeded Tyler Havniear in the semifinals, and then used a pin to finish fifth in his weight class.
Mazama’s Christian Lewis (160) and Henley’s Scott Renslow (182) both placed sixth.
Lewis advanced to the semifinals with a pin against Andrew Greenwood of Grants Pass, but when the two met in the match for fifth place, Greenwood won by fall.
Several area wrestlers finished within one or two victories of placing in the 32-team tournament.
Coming up a match shy of placing were Mazama’s Bailey Rogers (106) and Savien Burk (138), Henley’s Jaxon Mengis (113) and Dylan Rose (170) and Modoc’s Logun Lee (170).
Two wins shy of placing were Modoc’s Ashton Phillips (113), Shayne Maupin (120) and Alex Olson (195), Mazama’s Treyce Horton (126) and Taylor Casey (145), and Klamath Union’s Mason Gary (145) and Donovan DelosReyes (285).
Patzke wins tournament
BEND — Lakeview sophomore Wyatt Patzke, the top seed at 145 pounds, won four times by fall after a first-round bye to win the Adrian Irwin Memorial wrestling tournament at Mountain View High School.
His four falls came in a combined time of six minutes, 18 seconds.
Several other Lakeview wrestlers narrowly missed placing in the competition.
Brayson Granger (132) was a match shy of placing, while Kylen Ward (132), Morgan Ludwig (152) and Wyatt Julian (195) all were two wins shy of a place finish.