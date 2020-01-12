The High Desert Classic has quite a significance to Bonanza wrestler Oak Tenold.
Tenold always aspired to have his hand raised at the Classic, even as he was watching in the audience and helping out as a middle-school wrestler.
In his final time competing in the tournament, Tenold completed a significant feat: he won his fourth High Desert Classic championship in a row.
“Since my freshman year, it was always something that I wanted to win. I was a little kid and I helped out here. This year, I love to end my high school career with four wins here, because this is the tournament that I like to win,” Tenold said.
“All the bigger guys that I always looked up to when I was little, they were always here winning. I grew up and I am in their spot now. It is, necessarily, a dream come true.”
A 126-pounder, he was able to overcome the versatile Tanner Wood from Mazama, and pinned him in the second round.
It was a familiar battle between the two wrestlers. Tenold has spent time wrestling against Wood’s older brother, 2019 Mazama graduate Kaden Wood. Tenold beat Tanner Wood once before, at Henley’s tournament last year.
Tenold, who will wrestle in college next year, is focused on getting difficult matches this year before the state competition.
In both his freshman and junior seasons, Tenold has finished in second place at the state tournament. He ended in third place his sophomore season.
Isaac Pena was the only Mazama wrestler Saturday to finish in first place, and the Vikings ended in second place as a team at 299 points, just under the 301 score by champion Burns.
Pena was able to beat Klamath Union’s Carson Endacott in the 285-pound weight class by fall.
“I went two and out last year, and it was kinda sad to lose in front of the home crowd. Putting in all the extra days, it has all led up to this point,” Pena said. “I feel like I have earned it and I do not plan on stopping here.
“It felt good to be the first champ this year after we have had some rough finals and rough semis.”
Pena was able to win the finals after overcoming the obstacle of beating KU’s Donavan DelosReyes in the semifinals. DelosReyes got the best of Pena in two prior meetings.
Pena was pinned in the second round of their first match. In their second meeting in a tournament in Grants Pass, the two went into overtime, which DelosReyes won by three points. In Saturday’s meeting, Pena won by pin fall in the second round.
“It felt like a trilogy. He pinned me and beat me in points, and then I pinned him. I am exited to see what is in store the rest of the season for me and him,” Pena said.
Pena improved his wrestling by attending several wrestling camps this summer. Being a left guard and defensive nose guard for Mazama football also kept him in shape.
Wrestling has become one of his strongest passions in less than two years.
“I was walking in my eighth grade year to my basketball tryout and my best friend’s dad (Brandon Wood) pulled me over and said I was not going to play and I was going to wrestle. He has been a mentor almost my whole life,” Pena said.
“I did it and I have not regretted it a single day of my life.”
Pena will look to make back-to-back appearances in state tournament. He won one match last year before he lost two matches to exit the competition.
Klamath Union’s Isaiah Franco was the 132-pound championship after he beat Bonanza’s Tanner Mestas.
It is the third year in a row Franco has won the High Desert Classic.
“For me, it is about going out there and battling. I was going to face Cascade Christian’s Gabe Bidlak, an Oregon State commit, but he got snowed in,” Franco said.
Franco did not have the season he wanted to have at the state tournament last year after he was the favorite in his weight class, but finished in sixth place. It was more disappointing after he ended in fourth place his sophomore year.
An ankle injury earlier in the season stopped him from being himself.
Regardless of what may come his way, Franco is focused. He holds a 21-1 record, but will have a difficult path if he wants to win the state competition. His weight class has 10 returning state qualifiers, as well as three state champions coming back.
To help him prepare, Franco has the help of former wrestler and KU graduate Tyler Moore, who helps him condition.
“It was all mental. You keep going until your heart gives out. Tyler wrestles in college. He tells me what I did wrong,” Franco said. “I need that next step … that next step to become a state champion.”
“It was funky. My ankle twisted and was sprained. My tendons knotted, Achilles hurt bad. I am coming for that state title ... I need it. Now, there are no excuses and I am coming back. I am bringing that state title back to Klamath.”
Jaxon Mengis led the way for Henley and won the 113-pound final. Mengis pinned Burns wrestler Andrew Barnes 59 seconds into the match.