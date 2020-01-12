BALTIMORE (AP) — With his bright red shoes and relentless running, Derrick Henry grabbed the spotlight and wouldn’t let go.
When he was done leading Tennessee into the AFC championship game Saturday night, he did a lengthy victory lap around the Baltimore Ravens home, slapping hands and taking selfies with Titans fans.
It has been quite a two-week ride.
“It’s not just me,” Henry said after rushing for 195 yards and throwing a three-yard touchdown pass in a 28-12 upset of the NFL’s top team Saturday night. ”It’s a team effort. We’re all playing collectively as an offense, as a whole. We’re just locked in.
“We believe in each other. We communicate. It’s working out there.”
The Titans fear no one, and why should they with Henry rushing, and even throwing, the ball, and a big-play defense making clutch stops and turnovers?
One week after dominating defending Super Bowl champion New England, the Titans (11-7) eliminated Baltimore (14-3). The Ravens had won their last 12 games, with quarterback Lamar Jackson setting records and looking unstoppable.
Saturday night, it was Henry who was unstoppable, despite Baltimore stacking eight men up front on almost two-thirds of his runs. At times, Henry used power to create space, at others the holes the line provided were huge.
“Watch us work,” Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher this season, said. “We don’t do too much talking. We just go work and believe in each other. That’s our mentality. We’re going to come in here and work. ... Focus on finishing.”
Tennessee’s defense had two interceptions of Jackson, who also lost a fumble, and the Titans twice stopped Baltimore on fourth-and-1.
Henry’s jump pass to Corey Davis displayed yet another of his skills. He has completed three throws in four attempts in his career, but it’s the way he plows over and through opponents that makes Henry, and the Titans, dangerous.
Next week, they will go after their second Super Bowl trip, and first since the 2000 season, either at Kansas City or Houston. The last sixth seed to get to the big game was Green Bay in the 2010 season. The Packers won it all.
Tennessee scored all of its points off takeaways or fourth-down stops.
Ryan Tannehill’s throws to Jonnu Smith and Kalif Raymond, who missed the last two games in concussion protocol, gave Tennessee a 14-point edge.
The folks in the stands dressed in purple, who hadn’t seen their team in such a deep hole since the end of September, had gone silent.
They did wake up for Baltimore’s 12-play second-quarter drive that included a 30-yard completion to rookie Marquise Brown on third down, but the drive netted only Jason Tucker’s 49-yard field goal.
Henry’s 66-yard romp on third-and-1 led to his passing TD on a direct snap in the third quarter, followed one play later by Jurrell Casey forcing Jackson’s fumble, recovered by rookie Jeffery Simmons.
Tannehill’s one-yard run made it 28-6.
Henry’s TD pass was the first by a running back in the playoffs since 1987, when Allen Rice of Minnesota managed it. Henry also is the first player with two games of 175 rushing yards or more in the same postseason.
Jackson’s superb season ended with a major thud. He finished with gaudy numbers, 31-of-59 for 365 yards, 20 carries for 143 yards, and a 15-yard TD pass to Hayden Hurst, but the Ravens flopped ignominiously.