Two late goals and yet another clean sheet pushed the No. 23 Lady Owls (11-2, 7-1 CCC) past Corban in a soggy 2-0 home win.
Friday’s opponent goose egg was Tech’s ninth shutout of the season and it certainly wasn’t against any cupcake. Coming into the match, Corban (11-3, 7-3) was averaging a conference-high 3.09 goals per game and had only been held scoreless one other time this season.
Carly Moss, an OIT freshman defender who played every minute of the shutout, credited the win to the “good bond” that’s developed among the squad over the course of the season.
“Super proud of everyone,” Moss said. “All the hard work has put a lot on us and our bodies mentally, physically. But I’m proud of every single one of us. Everyone’s helped win, really.”
The win also put Tech in an even greater position to be the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s regular season champion. The Owls entered Friday’s match in a four-way tie for first. Now-vanquished Corban, the College of Idaho and rival Southern Oregon were among those also touting first place. After a win of their own, at least SOU will join the Owls in the top spot after Friday, but there’s still much more CCC soccer to be played this weekend so it’s unclear what next week’s table may bring.
But for the first 82 minutes of Friday’s game, both sides traded chances — in on-and-off cold, driving rain — without ever finding the back of the net. Of course, the poor weather likely benefited the home side as Moss said it was “nothing we’re not used to.”
“Being on our home court for sure helped us because we actually know what our turf does when the ball hits it when it’s wet,” Moss explained.
In that 82nd minute, Tech broke the tie as freshman Kiah Wetzell scored her third goal of the year from distance after catching the Warriors’ goalkeeper out. Wetzell, of Clackamas High School, has now scored a goal in each of her last three games.
“She’s a beast,” Moss said of Wetzell. “She’s been on the run this entire season. She started off hurt but coming back from her injury, she just came out and was one of our top pieces really to help us win the last three games.”
Just two minutes later, Wetzell was again involved in another Tech goal. Mehana Ortiz — the Owls’ top-scorer and yes, another freshman — forced a turnover at midfield and then launched a perfect through ball down the middle to a sprinting Wetzell. She made it to the top of the Corban box, where she was fouled.
Junior forward Sylvia Sloss was tasked with taking the ensuing free kick and she turned in a highlight, putting an essentially impossible-to-save ball into the top left corner with a smooth strike.
Both goalkeepers, Corban’s Makida Herbert and Tech’s Alyx Burkhartzmeyer, deserve credit as both turned in five saves to keep the game level for so long. Burkhartzmeyer, of course, left with another clean sheet. Over the course of the afternoon, the Owls outshot the Warriors 16-11.
Tech has three more games before the conference tournament in November. On Saturday, they play a Bushnell squad that only has two conference wins — one of which was a COVID forfeit. That Senior Day matchup with the Beacons starts at 2:30 p.m. on the Oregon Tech Soccer Field.
Next weekend they head to Portland to play Multnomah and Warner Pacific.