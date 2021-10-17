The Lady Owls soccer team posted a productive road trip this past weekend, snatching an upset over a ranked opponent on Friday and a come-from-behind win on Saturday to grab the top spot in the conference.
Tech finished the weekend at 7-1 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference and in a three-way tie for conference first place with the College of Idaho (the Owls' Saturday victim) and Corban — who will be visiting Klamath Falls Friday for what should be an important battle.
On Friday in La Grande, two second-half goals, first from junior Nyah Kendall then Kiah Wetzell, lifted OIT to a 2-0 victory over No. 18 Eastern Oregon. Wetzell provided the setup for Kendall's goal while Wetzell's score was assisted by junior Amanda Seward.
The upset win was also payback, as the Mountaineers eliminated OIT in the NAIA National Championship tournament on penalty kicks in the COVID-afflicted spring season.
The following day, the Owls surrendered the opening goal to the College of Idaho but then responded with three goals of their own to win 3-1.
The freshman Wetzell again scored for the Owls off a Seward assist. Freshman Mehana Ortiz, OIT's leading scorer, potted her seventh goal of the year. Kendall also again scored, but this time off a through ball from Ortiz.
On paper, the Owls and Corban, this Friday's opponent, match up well. Through 13 games, the Warriors have put up a conference-high 36 goals — much of that came though in a 14-0 rout over Multnomah earlier this month.
The Warriors' offense is led by Freshman Maria-Frances Serrant who is tied for the conference lead in scoring with a dozen goals. Serrant has found the back of the net in each of her past four matches. Behind Serrant is junior Juliana Pires who is tied for third in the conference with 7 goals on the year.
Tech, winners of five straight and undefeated at home, comes into the matchup having only allowed a conference-low 5 goals in a dozen matches. OIT has recorded eight shutouts.
Ortiz, with her 7 goals and 4 assists, leads the Owls' attack. The Mililani, Hawaii, native has scored in six of her past seven matches.
The battle for first place kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Friday on the OIT Soccer Field, just after both schools' men's teams play another can't-miss matchup. On Saturday at the same time, they'll take on Bushnell University for Senior Day.