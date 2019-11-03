KIRKLAND, Wash. — Oregon Tech registered its 12th shutout of the season in making school history with a 3-0 victory at The Evergreen State College Saturday.
With the win, Tech completes league play 10-0-2 as the Hustlin’ Owls captured their first women’s soccer league championship.
The win assures OIT of its first national tournament appearance in women’s soccer later this month.
“Our women have been focused all season and, as a school, we couldn’t be any more proud of them,” coach Brandon Porter said of the Hustlin’ Owls.
“Our conference is one of the deepest, competitively, as far as competition goes, and for our team to go undefeated is a real accomplishment, and the girls should be very proud,” Porter, in his fifth season as OIT head coach, added.
Tech, coming off a tense overtime victory Friday at Northwest University to take the league lead, scored twice in the first 8½ minutes of Saturday’s match against the Geoducks, with Krya Mull and Maddie Miller notching OIT goals.
Shaylee Lutz capped the scoring with 3½ minutes left to play Saturday.
Tech put eight of its 17 shots on goal against Evergreen State on its way to upping its regular season record to 13-2-3.
The Hustlin’ Owls have10 days to prepare for the conference playoffs, and eight-team, single-elimination competition which will determine the league’s second automatic entry into the national playoffs.
The league pairings will be released today.
After the conference tournament, OIT will participate in its first national competition starting Nov. 22 at regional sites around the country.
Friday’s Match
Oregon Tech 4, NW University 3
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Oregon Tech set itself up for the Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s soccer title with its 4-3 overtime victory Friday at Northwest University, which had entered the match ranked No. 25 in the country.
Amanda Seward scored her third goal of the match about three minutes into the second 10-minute overtime period to give the Hustlin’ Owls the golden goal victory.
Seward had scored Tech’s first and second goals, and each was matched by Northwest University, which had entered the match with the chance to clinch the regular season league title with a win.
Maddie Miller gave OIT a 3-2 lead, only to see Olivia Morris score her second goal of the contest to knot the score and force overtime.
Nyah Kendall, Kyra Cambra and Haley Janky had assists for OIT, with Janky getting the assist on the game-winning goal in a match in which the Hustlin’ Owls had put nine of their 10 shots on goal.
NU had 17 shots, six on goal.